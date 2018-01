Angie Smith, best-selling Christian author, is the featured speaker for Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Luncheon to be held February 15. Open to the public, this annual event raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging life circumstances. Angie is the author of Seamless, I Will Carry You, Chasing God, and other adult and children's books.

To purchase tickets please visit samford.edu/legacyleague.