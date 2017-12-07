Samford Legacy League's Christmas Home Tour

Samford President's Home 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Samford Legacy League's Christmas Home Tour, presented by Arc Realty, will feature five unique and beautifully decorated homes located in Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Homewood. Guests will enjoy festive hors d'oeuvres and a holiday gift market at the Samford President's Home, one of the featured homes. Tour hours are from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 through December 5, and $30 at the door. For ticket purchases and/or for more information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague.

Samford President's Home 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
