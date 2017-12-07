Samford Legacy League's Christmas Home Tour

Samford Legacy League's Christmas Tour, presented by Arc Realty, will feature five unique and beautifully appointed homes located in Homewood, Mountain Brook, and Vestavia Hills. Guests will enjoy festive hors d'oeuvres and a holiday gift market at the Samford President's Home, one of the featured homes. Tour hours are from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 through December 5, and $30 at the door. Proceeds will help provide life-changing scholarships to Samford students with significant financial need and challenging life circumstances. For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague.