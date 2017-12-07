Samford Legacy League’s Christmas Home Tour

Samford’s Legacy League Christmas Home Tour, presented by Arc Realty, will feature five unique and beautifully appointed homes located in Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood. Guests will enjoy festive hors d’oeuvres and a holiday gift market at the Samford President’s Home, one of the featured homes. Tours are from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 through December 5, and $30 at the door. The proceeds will help provide life-changing scholarships to Samford students with significant financial need and challenging life circumstances. For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit samford.edu/legacyleague.