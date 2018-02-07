Russia: History and Controversial Leaders- Part II

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Every Wednesday in February, OLLI of Greater Birmingham and Jackie Nuby, Retired Professor of History, University of Montevallo will look at Russia past and present. The program with start with a review of early Russian history covered in part I and move on thru many dynasties and revolutions to Krushchev and Putin: an assessment of Russia in the present.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
