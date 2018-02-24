Rotary Club hosting tree planting

Rotary International President Ian Riseley challenged all Rotary Clubs to plant a tree for each member by April 2018. Our Club has the opportunity to participate in this global service effort on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

We will be planting 140 native seedlings along the western part of the Shades Creek Greenway in Homewood. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens has generously donated these saplings, grown from the seeds of heritage trees in our local city parks.

Plan to bring a shovel, family members and friends, and work gloves to the west parking lot of the Shades Creek Greenway on Feb. 24. From the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Greensprings Highway, head south on Columbiana Road, turn left onto South Lakeshore Drive, then take an immediate left into the Greenway parking area.

Seedlings and mulch will be provided, along with directions on tree-planting procedures and locations. Our work will enhance and beautify our community for decades to come!

Please notify Claude Rhea of your attendance plans by e-mail at chrhea@samford.edu, or by text or phone at 240-5171. We hope to see you on February 24th!