Rock the Block VBS

Vacation Bible school (VBS) has been around in churches in the South for a long time — and Homewood is no exception.

But in recent years, Christ Fellowship Church (CFC) has been taking it outside the walls of the church and out to the park.

And they’re inviting everyone age 3 and older to come out, play, hear some stories and make some new friends.

CFC’s VBS is June 5-8 from 6-8 p.m. at Patriot Park in West Homewood. Participation is free. In the event of possible inclement weather, the church will post announcements on Twitter and Facebook about cancellations.

For more information, call 538-2325 or go to cfcbirmingham.org or its Facebook page at cfcbirmingham.