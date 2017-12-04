Ringing Through the Ages Embellishments Handbell Ensemble Concert

FREE CONCERT! Come ring in the Christmas season with the Embellishments Handbell Ensemble under the direction of Phyllis S. Kirk as we embark on a journey of "Ringing through the Ages," featuring guest artists on percussion, piano, and flute. The performance will include a variety of Christmas selections that span in time from the 1400s to the present age. We begin the concert with Tchaikovsky's "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and Noel Nouvelet's "Sing We Now of Christmas," highlighting the classical era. As we continue through the 17th and 18th centuries, Jason Krug's arrangement of the Canadian hymn "Huron Carol" uses imagery familiar to the Native Canadian cultures to depict the nativity story. "Away in a Manger," arranged by Joel Raney, eloquently intertwines the traditional Christmas hymn with "Cradle Song" while demonstrating several handbell techniques. We conclude the concert in the present age with a jazzy arrangement of Dr. Suess's "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch".