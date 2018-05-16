On May 16th, 2018 at 7:00pm, the Ride of Silence will begin across America. In Birmingham cyclists will take to the road starting from Cahaba Cycles in Homewood in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks cyclists to ride no faster than 12mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride.

Even though cycling is popular in our state, Alabama continues to be one of the least cycling friendly states in the nation. The League of American Bicyclists released its annual “Bicycle Friendly States” rankings for 2017 and Alabama ranked 39th and ranks in the bottom ten in the category of Legislation and Enforcement. Alabama’s report noted that only one community in the state, Auburn, is considered a Bicycle Friendly Community. In 2016 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 840 cyclists were killed in the United States.

Everyone is welcome to join the ride. Riders must be able to maintain a 12mph pace, wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The route is 7 miles and will be police escorted.

Ride of Silence

Wednesday May 16 th Roll at 7:00pm

Roll at 7:00pm Brief Ceremony starts at 6:50PM

Cahaba Cycles

2834 South 18 th Street (back parking lot)

Street (back parking lot) Homewood, AL

205-879-3244

Ride of Silence http://www.rideofsilence.org/main.php

For more information contact:

Faris Malki/ 205-335-5672/ faris@cahabacylces.com

Or Bo Bozeman/ 205 253-4528 / bbc_president@bhambikeclub.org