Reyndeer of Hope 5k Run

The Advisory Council of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School in Ensley will host a 5K run on Sunday, December 17th at 2 p.m. to raise money for new classroom technology, including Chromebooks for students.

The 4th Annual Reyndeer of Hope Run will begin at Cahaba Brewing Co. located at 4500 5th Avenue South in Birmingham.

The cost of registration is $25. Participants in the run will receive a T-shirt, a small-batch beer from Cahaba Brewing and a raffle ticket for prizes. There will also be food and beverages available at the event. Runners can register the day of the event or online at www.hfcristorey.org/reyndeer-run.

“Expanding access to classroom technology at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School is one way our Advisory Council and the broader community can accompany students on their path to college and beyond,” says Burton Dunn, Past President of the HFCR Advisory Council.

“Holy Family Cristo Rey is the School that Works. The professional experience earned by these students is truly transformational. Graduates leave with more than just a high school diploma; they have a résumé, and a drive to complete college and become lifelong contributors to their communities,” says Josh Payne, President of the Advisory Council. “My colleagues on the Advisory Council and I are privileged to play a part in the life-changing mission of this school.”

Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School in Birmingham, Alabama combines academic rigor and a corporate work-study program to empower students from economically challenged families to graduate high school prepared to persist in college and flourish in life. The Cristo Rey Network includes 32 Catholic, college preparatory schools which serve more than 10,700 students across 21 states and the District of Columbia.

To learn more about Holy Family Cristo Rey, call (205) 787-9937 or visit hfcristorey.org.