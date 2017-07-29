Retro Run 5K

Looking for an unforgettable event and an interesting running community? The Trak Shak’s annual Retro Run certainly fills the requirements. Hosted by The Trak Shak on 18th Street South, the 5K running event is July 29 in downtown Homewood. The run, which begins and ends on 18th Street, will welcome more than 500 participants from all over the city.

Though the run still will have all the personality guests from past years, 2017’s Retro Run will include new “tech” shirts and many more door prizes for participants to win

Ticket prices and inclusions have yet to be decided. For more information and to register, go to RunSignUp.com or go to TrakShak.com.