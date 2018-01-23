Relay For Life Block Party

Grateful to be Alive Block Party for Relay For Life of Homewood! Your $10 tax deductible donation to the American Cancer Society will enter you into a raffle for a Yeti cooler! Food, music, silent auction and cash bar! Get involved with our Relay For Life main event on April 27th at Homewood Central Park!

Info
Red Hills Brewery 2823 Central Avenue , Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
205-281-5992
