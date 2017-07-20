Join us on Thursday, July 20th from 5-7 PM for 'Reflections of Realism', an art reception featuring the work of Kimberly Fox at Four Seasons Gallery. The reception will feature Kimberly's newest collection of art capturing realistic moments in nature. Please join us for light hors d'oevures, wine, and conversation with the artist!
Four Seasons Gallery 2817 18th Street S, Homewood, Alabama 35209
