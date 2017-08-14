Preschool Playtime

Monday, August 14, from 10-11 a.m. in Round Auditorium
We’ll provide the stations, and you provide the imagination for a fun morning of play with your child. Daycare groups must call 332-6619 in advance to schedule time.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Monday, August 14, from 10-11 a.m. in Round Auditorium
We’ll provide the stations, and you provide the imagination for a fun morning of play with your child. Daycare groups must call 332-6619 in advance to schedule time.
The Homewood Star LLC