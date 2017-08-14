Preschool Playtime

to Google Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Monday, August 14, from 10-11 a.m. in Round Auditorium

We’ll provide the stations, and you provide the imagination for a fun morning of play with your child. Daycare groups must call 332-6619 in advance to schedule time.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-14 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Preschool Playtime - 2017-08-28 10:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue