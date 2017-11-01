2 session course from Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) Beeth Whits, Retired Florist Professional will show tips and tweaks to get a WOW factor in a downsized environment, creating new looks for traditional holidays, tweaking 1 tablescape to provide 5 months of decor, choosing design elements for maximum effect and eliminating decorating headaches. www.ollibham.org
Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
