Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating

to Google Calendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00 iCalendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

2 session course from Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) Beeth Whits, Retired Florist Professional will show tips and tweaks to get a WOW factor in a downsized environment, creating new looks for traditional holidays, tweaking 1 tablescape to provide 5 months of decor, choosing design elements for maximum effect and eliminating decorating headaches. www.ollibham.org

Info
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
2052602226
to Google Calendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00 iCalendar - Preparing for the Holidays: Seasonal Decorating - 2017-11-01 13:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full September issue