Why don’t you let the dogs out? Bring your pooch and join us at Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, on Wednesday, Sep. 6 for “Pooches on the Patio” to celebrate our sixth anniversary event, benefiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., sip on one of our event-exclusive craft cocktails while your dog slurps up our delectable water. The GBHS will be on-site with adoptable dogs, and Vino will be donating a portion of all proceeds from the evening to the GBHS.

Vino will be featuring two signature drinks for the event: the Pooch Potion martini and the Meow Mule, a Moscow mule. Guests can enter a drawing to win prizes such as a Vino gift card or toys and treats for their pets donated by the GBHS. Additionally, guests will receive a complementary goody bag with Vino’s famous apple fritters and brownies to take home. The guests’ dogs will also receive a complimentary treat bag. In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests.

WHAT: “Pooches on the Patio” – Sixth Anniversary Celebration

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Vino in English Village

1930 Cahaba Rd. – Mountain Brook, AL 35223