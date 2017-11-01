Picture Book Contest

Create an original picture book that includes a title, cover art, story and illustrations. Submit entry to the Children’s Desk. Contest is open to kindergarten through fifth grade.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
