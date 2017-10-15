The Homewood Arts Council will again host two popular local events on the same day this month.

Pickin’ in the Park and Handmade Art Show will take place at Central Park on Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as part of Sunday in the Park, according to Arts Council president Diane Litsey.

This is the second year the organization has combined the events. “Art and live music go great together,” Litsey said.

Handmade Art Show has been held for more than 20 years, and about 30 artists are expected, according to Litsey.

Sale items include jewelry, clothing, leather, paintings, pottery and stained glass.

The event is a chance for residents to meet and support local artists. “It’s a treat to buy a piece of art from the artist and hear their story,” Litsey said.

Pickin’ in the Park allows professional and amateur musicians to play together all over the park, entertaining themselves and other attendees. Musicians of any level of experience are invited.

About 200 musicians participated in 2016, according to Litsey.

About 20 professional musicians will be on hand to play and interact with attendees, and the event has an intimate, personal feel, according to event founder Bob Tedrow.

“You can sit right next to some good players and watch them play,” Tedrow said.

The musicians — acts include Foggy Hollow Review and the Birmingham Ukulele Society — will also play sets on the main stage from noon to 5 p.m., according to Tedrow.

For details, send a Facebook message @HomewoodArtsCouncil or email diane@thedancefoundation.org.