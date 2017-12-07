Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles

to Google Calendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00 iCalendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Osher lifelong learning Inst. (OLLI). Sgt. Eddie Crim, Vestavia Hills Police Dept. will tell us what to do for home invasion safety; how to avoid phone, internet and mail scams. You'll also learn how to safeguard your car, it's contents and even yourself in a parking lot, and what to do if you are attacked, robbed or experience a home invasion. Birmingham OLLI catalog at www.ollibham.org

Info
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
2053486482
to Google Calendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00 iCalendar - Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles - 2017-12-07 13:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full October issue