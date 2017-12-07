Personal Safety: Scams, Switches and Swindles

Osher lifelong learning Inst. (OLLI). Sgt. Eddie Crim, Vestavia Hills Police Dept. will tell us what to do for home invasion safety; how to avoid phone, internet and mail scams. You'll also learn how to safeguard your car, it's contents and even yourself in a parking lot, and what to do if you are attacked, robbed or experience a home invasion. Birmingham OLLI catalog at www.ollibham.org