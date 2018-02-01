How to Pay for Long-term Care

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Two speakers presenting in panel style. Bring your questions please. For example: How can you receive the benefits you deserve? Will Medicare pay for your nursing home costs? What are common mistakes that create penalties? Will Medicare pay you when you need help at home? Lunch included - MUST RSVP to Cindy Monk (205) 229-2427.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Workshops
