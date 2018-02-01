Two speakers presenting in panel style. Bring your questions please. For example: How can you receive the benefits you deserve? Will Medicare pay for your nursing home costs? What are common mistakes that create penalties? Will Medicare pay you when you need help at home? Lunch included - MUST RSVP to Cindy Monk (205) 229-2427.
How to Pay for Long-term Care
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
