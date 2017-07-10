Patti Callahan Henry

Google Calendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00

Alabama Booksmith 2626 19th Place South, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

July 10: Patti Callahan Henry. 6:30 p.m. Alabama Booksmith. Signing “The Bookshop at the Water’s End.” Visitalabamabooksmith.com.

Info

Alabama Booksmith 2626 19th Place South, Birmingham, Alabama 35209 View Map

Talks & Readings

Google Calendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Patti Callahan Henry - 2017-07-10 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue