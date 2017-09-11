Patriot Day

Google Calendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00 iCalendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00

Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

At 8:30 a.m. at Vestavia’s City Hall, members of the Vestavia, Mountain Brook and Homewood communities will gather for a moment of silence, prayer and contemplation of the events 16 years ago.

Brig. Gen. David Ling, commander of the Army Reserve Sustainment Command of Birmingham, will be the featured speaker at the event. Ling was formerly the director for U.S. Forces Korea, which works to maintain military readiness in the region and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

Just Singin’ from Vestavia Hills High School is scheduled to perform as well.

For more information, contact Assistant Fire Chief Marvin Green at mgreen@vhal.org.

Info
Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00 iCalendar - Patriot Day - 2017-09-11 08:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full August issue