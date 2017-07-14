Passport to Fun

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

July 14: Passport to Fun. 3:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium. Go on an adventure to a different country via crafts, movies and food.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

