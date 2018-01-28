Please join us on Sunday, January 28 for our free Parenting Conference. We are excited to have Melissa Trevathan, Sissy Goff, and David Thomas from Daystar Counseling with us for the day as they talk about the topic “Are My Kids On Track?” This multi-session conference will begin in the Chapel at 9:40 a.m. and continue throughout the afternoon in the Sanctuary and Chapel.
Parent Conference
Dawson Family of Faith 1114 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
