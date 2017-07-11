Paper Bag Book Club: Read Without Walls

Bring a book that expands your reading horizons! Read about a character who doesn’t look or live like you, or a topic that you don’t know much about, or a book in a format you don’t normally read. What did you learn? Bring a book you love from the week’s category and disguise it in a paper bag. We’ll try to guess what others brought based on their bookmercials and discuss everyone’s books. Everyone who attends all four book club meetings will receive a special gift on July 25! 3rd-5th Grade. No registration required.