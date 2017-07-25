Bring any title – a new book you’ve read or an old favorite – anything goes this week! What do you love about it? Disguise your book in a paper bag. We’ll try to guess what others brought based on their bookmercials and discuss everyone’s books. Everyone who attends all four book club meetings will receive a special gift on July 25! 3rd-5th Grade. No registration required.
Paper Bag Book Club: Read Anything
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Kids & Family