Oxmoor Page Turner’s Book Club: Good As Gone by Amy Gentry

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The worst nightmare of every parent comes true for Anna and Tom when a stranger snatches their thirteen-year-old daughter, Julie, from her bedroom at knife point. No evidence has been found to prove her alive or dead, but Anna knows deep inside that Julie was murdered. Now, eight years later, a girl who looks like Julie shows up on their doorstep, similar in many ways to the daughter they loved and in other ways completely different. Is it really Julie? This thriller pierces into the darkest corners of the heart where both love and fear reside, escalating the suspense to deliver a gut-plunging finale.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
