OWOL Celebrates the Year of the Rooster

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

4 p.m. in the Round Auditorium. Celebrate the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rooster with fun crafts and activities. For 3rd-6th grades.

Kids & Family

