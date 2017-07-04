Our Lady of Sorrows Trash and Treasures Rummage Sale

July 4-5: Our Lady of Sorrows Trash and Treasures rummage sale. 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. 1728 Oxmoor Road. Sales from Trash and Treasures goes toward helping out missions, including local and international mission trips. All remaining items are 50 percent off July 5. For more information on the sale, to volunteer or to donate items, call Melanie Falconer at 281-9695. Donations are accepted at the OLS gym from May 27 to July 1.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

