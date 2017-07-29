Come enjoy a summer night filled with live music, local beer, cocktails and a cookout! Otey’s Tavern in Crestline Village is gearing up for their Seventh Annual Otey’s Fest July 29 at 5 p.m. with live music from Cowboy Mouth and The Cheesebrokers. Ticket options include advance pre-sale tickets for $20, day-of general admission tickets for $25 and VIP admission for $50. All are invited to join this family friendly event until 9 p.m. when the event will become 21-and-up only. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Better Basics and The Phoenix Club of Birmingham. More information and tickets can be found at www.oteysfest.com.
Otey's Tavern 244 Country Club Park, Homewood, Alabama
