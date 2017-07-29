Come enjoy a summer night filled with live music, local beer, cocktails and a cookout! Otey’s Tavern in Crestline Village is gearing up for their Seventh Annual Otey’s Fest July 29 at 5 p.m. with live music from Cowboy Mouth and The Cheesebrokers. Ticket options include advance pre-sale tickets for $20, day-of general admission tickets for $25 and VIP admission for $50. All are invited to join this family friendly event until 9 p.m. when the event will become 21-and-up only. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Better Basics and The Phoenix Club of Birmingham. More information and tickets can be found at www.oteysfest.com.