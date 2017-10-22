Operation Christmas Child Kickoff

Mountain Brook Community Church 3001 Hwy 280 E, Homewood, Alabama 35243

The Operation Christmas Child Birmingham Area North Team is holding a kickoff and workshop at Mountain Brook Community Church in the Fellowship Hall. Former shoebox recipient Dana Thomaston will be sharing her story about how she received a shoebox while growing up in communist Romania and how it impacted her life. The event is open to the public for both adults and children.

Info
Mountain Brook Community Church 3001 Hwy 280 E, Homewood, Alabama 35243
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Workshops
