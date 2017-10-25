Open Ears & Beers

Good People Brewing Company 114 14th Street South, Homewood, Alabama

Presented by the Homewood H.I.V.E. A meet and greet with broad and non-confrontational questions announced throughout the evening for discussion. The evening will emphasize respect, listening and exploring a way to talk about differences without debate or conflict. For more information, please visit www.homewoodhive.com or call (202) 316-1276.

Good People Brewing Company 114 14th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
