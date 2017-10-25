Less talking. More listening. Can we practice? We are gathering a group of people with different views, backgrounds and reasonings. We aim to create simple questions to explore a way to talk about differences without debate or conflict. A space to listen and to hear and to understand. If it works, there will be a larger event in major cities across the country. Also join us from 5:30-6p to prepare for Ears and Beers with a mind clearing, soul energizing standing yoga flow. Breathe in and out, connecting with yourself, your neighbor, your community.
Open Ears and Beers
Good People Brewing Company 114 14th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Politics & Activism
