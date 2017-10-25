Open Ears and Beers

Less talking. More listening. Can we practice? We are gathering a group of people with different views, backgrounds and reasonings. We aim to create simple questions to explore a way to talk about differences without debate or conflict. A space to listen and to hear and to understand. If it works, there will be a larger event in major cities across the country. Also join us from 5:30-6p to prepare for Ears and Beers with a mind clearing, soul energizing standing yoga flow. Breathe in and out, connecting with yourself, your neighbor, your community.