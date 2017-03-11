One-year Anniversary Holler & Dash

From 7 am - 2 pm. on Saturday, March 11 celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Holler & Dash with the unveiling of the first new biscuit sandwich to hit the Holler & Dash menu since the brand's launch a year ago! A limited-time offer, exclusively at the Homewood location, the new biscuit will feature a unique and iconic Southern confection: the Goo Goo Cluster. All proceeds of the new biscuit will be donated to Jones Valley Teaching Farm!

In addition to delicious surprises throughout the day, guests are invited to enjoy a Goo Goo Cluster sampling station, enter a raffle for a chance to win a biscuit-making class for four, and will take home a poster featuring the woodcut illustrations by iconic artist Carla Bauer created exclusively for Holler & Dash. Website: holleranddash.com