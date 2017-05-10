OLS Knights Collecting Tattered US. Flags for Retirement Ceremony

In preparation for Flag Day and a summer of patriotism, the members of the Monsignor Frank J. Wade, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly at Our Lady of Sorrows Church will be holding a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 10. Older U.S. flag can be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. on June 10 at the parking deck behind Our Lady of Sorrows Church and School in Homewood. A limited number of replacement flags will be available for sale. The tattered U.S. flags collected will be properly retired at 6:30 p.m. in a patriotic ceremony with local scouts. The public is invited and the ceremony will be atop the OLS Parking Deck.