OLLI Spring Open House and Social

Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) Listen to the blues and jazz entertainment with music by Ray Reach, Director of the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame. Enjoy light refreshments; hear about the spring courses, field trips and bonus programs: register onsite and converse with old and new friends. Olli Birmingham catalog: www.ollibham.org

Vestavia Hills Senior Lodge 1975 Merryvale Rd, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
