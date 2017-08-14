OLLI Presents Life in Iraq Before and After Saddam Hussain

Monday, August 14, at 1 p.m. in the Large Auditorium

Join us as we hear the personal stories of Hend Kendela and Sameer Younan, who fled Iraq after their life in their home country of Iraq changed dramatically and dangerously. Hend and Sam are an Iraqi couple now living in the Greater Birmingham area. They will share their story: what it was like in Iraq before and during Saddam’s reign, how it changed, why they left, and why they chose this area, as well as reporting on how they have adapted to life in America.