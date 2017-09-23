Attend this group meeting to learn a new exercise that is full body and low impact. Benefits include weight loss, lower blood pressure, stability and balance, stress relief, and many more. Leroy Hunt, Associate Dean, Community Engagement, The University of Alabama will lead this activity and walking poles will be available for loan. Free event.
Nordic Walking
Homewood Patriot Park 710 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Patriot Park 710 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events