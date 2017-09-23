Nordic Walking

to Google Calendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00

Homewood Patriot Park 710 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Attend this group meeting to learn a new exercise that is full body and low impact. Benefits include weight loss, lower blood pressure, stability and balance, stress relief, and many more. Leroy Hunt, Associate Dean, Community Engagement, The University of Alabama will lead this activity and walking poles will be available for loan. Free event.

Info
Homewood Patriot Park 710 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Health & Wellness
205-348-6224
to Google Calendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Nordic Walking - 2017-09-23 10:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full September issue