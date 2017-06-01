Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston

Join us on Thursday, June 1st from 5-7 PM for 'Nature: The Way I See It', an art reception featuring the work of Frances Hairston at Four Seasons Gallery. The reception will feature Hairston's newest collection of framed watercolors that represent life in Mississippi. Each of her paintings features a story and a memory from the artist herself. So please join us for light hors d'oevures, wine, and a night of story telling and conversation with the artist!