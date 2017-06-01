Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston

to Google Calendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00

Four Seasons Gallery 2817 18th Street S, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us on Thursday, June 1st from 5-7 PM for 'Nature: The Way I See It', an art reception featuring the work of Frances Hairston at Four Seasons Gallery. The reception will feature Hairston's newest collection of framed watercolors that represent life in Mississippi. Each of her paintings features a story and a memory from the artist herself. So please join us for light hors d'oevures, wine, and a night of story telling and conversation with the artist!

Info

Four Seasons Gallery 2817 18th Street S, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

2058034059

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Nature: The Way I See It- Art Reception featuring Frances Hairston - 2017-06-01 17:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue