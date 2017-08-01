Homewood residents are encouraged to come get to know some of theirpublic safety representatives Tuesday, Aug. 1, at National Night Out.

The event will be 6-8 p.m. at Shades Valley Community Church, 160 Oxmoor Road, and will again partner with the West Homewood Farmers Market, said Sgt. John Carr of the Homewood Police Department.

Members of the Homewood police and fire departments will be on hand, and the police community relations unit will be available to answer questions and provide safety information.

“We will have tactical officers with all their equipment there including police motorcycles and Tahoes,” Carr said.

Inflatables and other kid’s activities will be available plus food trucks and locally grown food vendors.