Ice Cream Eating Contest: Win free Ice Cream for a year. Register at the store or send us a private message on Facebook @BrustersBirmingham. Participants names will randomly be drawn at the time of the event.

1:30 p.m., 5-13 year olds

2 p.m., 14-19 year olds

2:30 p.m., 20 year olds and above

3 p.m., 60 years and above

3:30 p.m., Vestavia Methodist Choir vs Shades Mt. Baptist Choir

4 p.m., Vestavia Police vs. Vestavia Fire