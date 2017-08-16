National Eating Disorder Awareness Walk

The Birmingham National Eating Disorder Awareness (NEDA) Walk is coming to Homewood.

This year’s walk, which supports NEDA by raising awareness and funds to support the fight against eating disorders, will take place Sept. 16 from 8-10 a.m.

Check-in will start at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., and the walk will end at 10 a.m.

The fundraising goal for the Birmingham walk is $10,000, according to its Facebook page.

Registration is $25 for adult walkers and volunteers, $15 for student walkers and volunteers and $10 for children ages 5-12. Once registered as a participant, walkers can also fundraise for the event by making an additional gift or aiming to raise money from others.

For more information, go to nedawalk.org/birmingham2017.