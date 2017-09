South City Theatre presents the award-winning play, Rehearsal for Murder, written by Richard Levinson and William Link.

There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, August 28. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org or in the Adult Services Department.