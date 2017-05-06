Mudbugs & Music is a family-friendly fundraising event complete with live music featuring Derek Sellers, kids’ activities, silent auction, and crawfish provided by Shindigs. You’ll have plenty of beer to cool you off and dogs are welcome!

Ticket Information

Your ticket includes entry into the event as well as unlimited crawfish, corn, potatoes, and sausage from Shindigs, and a free souvenir cup. Soft drinks and water from Coca-Cola will be provided at no charge and Domino’s Pizza will be provided for children at no charge.

Adults - $15

Children 12 and under - $5

Mudbugs and Music t-shirts will be sold day of event for $5!