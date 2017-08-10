Moving Forward Financially After a Divorce

In addition to the emotional impact a divorce can have, it’s important to be aware of how your financial position will be impacted. Now, more than ever, you need to make sure that your finances are on the right track. You will then be able to put the past behind you and set in place the building blocks that can be the foundation for your new financial future. Learn how to assess your current financial situation, establish a budget, reevaluate/reprioritize your financial goals, take control of your debt, and protect/establish credit with financial expert Philip Wilson. While participation in the workshop is FREE, space is limited to 25. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.