Movies at Avondale Park: Willy Wonka

Indulge yourself and join us for Movies at Avondale Park presented by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 13 for a showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 7:30 p.m. Lay out a blanket or plop down a lawn chair with family and friends to enjoy this childhood favorite. Guests will also get the chance to view a performance by the celebrated Steel City Men’s Chorus at 8 p.m. Additionally, attendees have the chance to win several giveaways from the Birmingham Zoo and can participate in the Tuesdays in Avondale events before the film screening with the Avondale United Methodist Church and Avondale Library starting at 5:30 p.m.

Prior to the showing of Willy Wonka, families are invited to attend a free family cook-out beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale United Methodist Church. Following the cookout, there will be an event at Avondale Library starting at 6 p.m. Children are able to win passes to Alabama Splash Adventure if they attend the library’s event along with the screening of Willy Wonka. In order to win, children must also post a selfie at the library and movie screening to Facebook and tag Pepsi, Avondale Library and Movies at Avondale Park.

More information about Movies at Avondale Park’s showing of Willy Wonka can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1801501506832669/ or http://bit.ly/2rbpJKH.