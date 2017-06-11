Movies at Avondale Park: Sing

Sing along to the dynamic and catchy songs in Sing! Join us for Movies at Avondale Park’s showing of Sing on Sunday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. Lay out a blanket or plop down a lawn chair with family and friends for a riveting family movie. To celebrate the Magic City’s first zoo, Movies at Avondale Park is partnering with the Birmingham Zoo this year for its annual event. At this showing, guests can participate in an Animal Encounter by the Birmingham Zoo and get up close and personal with several species. Attendees at the screening also have the chance to win day admission passes and family membership to the Birmingham Zoo.

More information about the movie showing of Sing for Movies at Avondale Park presented by Wells Fargo can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/213236829193906/ or http://bit.ly/2qGe2rM