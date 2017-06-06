Movies at Avondale Park: Moana

Birmingham’s favorite summer movie event is back! Join us for Movies at Avondale Park presented by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 6 for a showing of Disney’s Moana at 7:30 p.m. Lay out a blanket or plop down a lawn chair with family and friends and get swept up in Moana’s riveting songs and Hawaiian setting. Furthermore, the Birmingham Zoo, one of the event’s sponsors, will be giving away several day admission passes and family memberships to guests.

Additionally, guests can participate in the Tuesdays in Avondale events with the Avondale United Methodist Church and Avondale Library before the film screening starting at 5:30 p.m.

Prior to the showing of Disney’s Moana, families are invited to attend a free family cook-out beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale United Methodist Church. Following the cookout, there will be an event at Avondale Library starting at 6 p.m. Children are able to win passes to Alabama Splash Adventure if they attend the library’s event along with the screening of Disney’s Moana. In order to win, children must also post a selfie at the library and movie screening to Facebook and tag Pepsi, Avondale Library and Movies at Avondale Park.

More information about Movies at Avondale Park’s showing of Disney’s Moana can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/279166759159623/ or http://bit.ly/2qNOayc