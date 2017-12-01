Mountain Brook Art Association annual holiday show

The Mountain Brook Art Association is moving its annual holiday show from Brookwood Village to The Summit this year.

The art show, which starts Dec. 1, will feature about 75 MBAA member artists exhibiting their work in the former Coconuts space next to Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as work by members volunteering at the show. Show Chairman Janet Sanders said the sale will benefit Hand in Paw animal-assisted therapy as it has for the past three years, with about 10 percent of sale proceeds being donated.

“We are grateful for The Summit in offering this great opportunity,” Sanders said. The art show has been housed in the lower level of Brookwood Village for the past several years

In addition to local artwork on display, there will be live demonstrations throughout the show. Sanders said these will include charcoal portraits on the weekends and artists painting in the shop’s windows, where visitors can watch and ask questions. Member Amy Grimes will be showing off her latest children’s book, which she writes and illustrates, as well as prints of her illustrations.

The MBAA art show offers the chance to shop for Christmas gifts, as artists will have original ornaments, greeting cards, small paintings and books just for the holiday.

The holiday show will run Dec. 1-17 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

The Mountain Brook Art Association is open to visual artists within a 25-mile radius of Mountain Brook, with an emphasis on two-dimensional mediums such as drawing and painting. The association holds two major shows per year, the holiday show and Art in the Village in April. Learn more at mountainbrookartassociation.com.